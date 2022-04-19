Motlanalo makes Sepedi trendy through music

An all-Limpopo musicians’ live in concert event that started as a dream for musician Motlanalo Rammalo is finally coming to life.

“I had a dream about a concert where only musicians from Limpopo were sharing the stage, so that is how the idea of Motlanalo Live Concert was born. This is in no way excluding other provinces, but I want a show that is all ours by us, because we actually can have these big shows too and they can be a success,” said Rammalo during an interview with Sunday World.

Rammalo said she was also passionate about her home language, Sepedi, and wanted it to reach even greater heights through her music.

The 28-year-old Rammalo from Tzaneen studied psychology and communications at the North West University but said the music bug took over and she never looked back.

“I have always known that I belong on stage and I am fulfilled. I sing African contemporary music, a mixture of Afro-pop and jazz, but what I think makes me different is that I sing in my native language.”

The seven-time award winner said her grandmother played a huge role in the type of musician she has become.

She added: “My grandmother taught me a lot about life, Ubuntu, and respect, but most of all she taught me about the Sepedi language and culture which I want to preserve through my music for generations to come.

“I couldn’t do amapiano because my music defines my reality, I am bare and I tell African stories through my art. It is rare that you find someone my age singing the type of music that I sing, but I would not do something that I do not relate with.

“I want timeless music that serves our culture and heritage. In my two-and-a-half years of doing this, I feel like I am living my purpose.”

In February, Rammalo received the MECs excellence award for her contribution to the music industry in her province. Joining her for the concert will be the likes of Dr Winnie Mashaba, Candy Tsamandebele, and Malatji.

