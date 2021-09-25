REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Minnie Dlamini-Jones breaks into the film industry

By Coceka Magubeni
Minnie Dlamini. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg- She started her career as a Television presenter for the show “Live!”, now known as Live AMP, Minnie Dlamini-Jones has decided to spread her wings further in the entertainment industry to become the brains behind the scenes, as an executive producer.

Dlamini-Jones has revealed that she has been working on a movie together with her husband of 4 years, Quinton Jones.

Minnie did not only work as a TV personality, but she also tried her luck in acting which was short-lived.

After directing and producing her own wedding show “Becoming Mrs Jones”, she said she realized that she enjoys directing and producing and people must be on the lookout.

The movie that Minnie and Quinton have been working on is called “Goodbye Gogo” which stars legendary South African actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones.

Sunday World found out that Minnie also worked with the 2012 South African Idols winner Khaya Mthethwa.

