Mbau unfazed her hot sex scene is now on porn sites

Television star Khanyi Mbau is unfazed that her raunchy sex scene with fellow actor Mandla Makhoba on Showmax’s telenovela The Wife has found its way onto the local porn site Sondeza.

Sondeza, launched in Midrand, Gauteng, in 2010, claims to have hundreds of thousands of annual visitors who are hungry for local content.

The raunchy scene, which was captioned, “Sexy Khanyi Mbau takes a huge Zulu D&@”, has been ensconced among the most viewed hardcore porn vids on the local site, portraying the two thespians as porn stars.

It is not clear whether Mbau, who plays Zandile, and Makhoba, who plays Nkosana Zulu on the show, will file an injunction to force the porn site to take down the video clip.

Mbau said the distribution of the clip on the porn website would not affect her.

The racy scene, which dominated media headlines a fortnight ago, continued to hog media headlines last week when the Film and Publication Board (FPB) issued a statement and said it has written to MultiChoice, which owns Showmax, and warned it intends to review the classification for the series following the steamy scene.

This after some quarters criticised the bawdy scene as soft porn despite the two actors explaining that there was no penetration.

The FPB’s acting CEO, Mashilo Boloka said they have written to Multi-Choice with a view to review their online distribution agreement with Showmax .

The board, he said, has given MultiChoice seven days to respond to the letter.

“Should the review of the classification rating of the episode be found to be incorrect, the FPB has the powers in terms of section 18J of the FP Amendment Act to reclassify any material that was previously classified in terms of the act.”

The board also raised concerns about the distribution of the clip. “As the FPB, we are worried about the distribution and wider circulation of this clip by members of the public via social media. These clips have the potential to cause harm if accessed by children on unregulated online platforms.”

Showmax public relations head Laura Cooke said it was aware of the unlawful distribution of the show’s material on certain platforms and websites. “Our investigators are on the lookout and the police have been alerted. Anyone found to be sharing pirated material is committing a crime and can be arrested on sight,” she said.

