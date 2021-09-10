Master KG escapes death on Turkish Airlines flight

Johannesburg – Famed South African musician Master KG has shared a horrifying experience he endured on a Turkish Airlines flight.

Recently, the Jerusalema hitmaker shared a thread on his twitter account, telling his fans how he almost lost his life as the plane’s left side engine exploded after taking off in Istanbul, Turkey.

“We had to round for 4 hours so that it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport…for a minute I thought it was over! GOD is amazing big up to the pilots,” he said on his Twitter post.

Master KG said the plane almost crashing is his worst horrific experience ever.

“Always thank GOD for this life, because tomorrow is not guaranteed.

Malome KG says Good Morning pic.twitter.com/0Qd6P5tDwr — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) September 7, 2021

Damm this BS Flight @TurkishAirlines left side engine just exploded just after we take off from instanbul l!We had to round for 4hours So it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport…for a minute I thought it was over! GOD is Amazing big up to the Pilots. — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) September 8, 2021

Always thank GOD for this life..because tomorrow is not guaranteed pic.twitter.com/gM4YfUdB79 — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) September 8, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news inSouth Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni