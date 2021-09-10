MacG’s Podcast and Chill expands into Africa

Johannesburg – It’s a season of elevation for the Podcast and Chill.

This comes after founder and host of the podcast, MacGyver ‘MacG’ Mokwevho announced on his channel that the crew is heading to Ghana soon.

With the podcast space being not the most occupied industry, Mokwevho is paving a way for many upcoming podcasters in South Africa and Africa at large.

“We are super excited to announce the chillers getaway, an exciting all expenses paid experience to Ghana. Three of you and your plus ones will join me (MacG) and the whole crew for our first visit to Ghana,” MacGyver wrote on his Instagram post.

Recently the channel got a deal with channel O, airing their content that is mainly celebrity-based interviews on Wednesday evenings.

The channel has over 200.000 loyal subscribers called the chillers and has employed more than ten people with the likes of DJ Solphenduka, Bujy Bikwa and many others.

Despite the channel getting backlash every week on twitter and MacGyver labelled as a homophobe, the channel has grown so much that it has a Patreon account.

In the channel’s growth, many segments have been introduced, including a segment that addresses the queer community and its realities, a podcast that deals with women’s issues, cars and general celebrity news.

