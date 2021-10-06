Lady Du makes Forbes Africa list of top SA AmaPiano artists

Johannesburg- Lady Du recently shared on social media that she made the Forbes Africa list of the top leading South African Amapiano Artists, alongside other popular artists including Kabza De Small.

Lady Du was further trusted into the limelight after being featured in the ‘Umsebenzi wethu’ song, which was loved by AmaPiano fans.

The singer took to her Instagram to share the news and expressed her gratitude towards them for the splendid opportunity.

The star also got a new tattoo to honour her friend Mpura who died in a car accident in August.

