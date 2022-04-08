Hits and Misses at the fabulous ‘Real African Affair’ of RHOLagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos season launch on Thursday night in Sandton was a real dress-up show.

The lavish and spectacular gala dinner also presented the Durban housewives.

Hosted by Bonang Matheba, the theme was ‘Glitz, Glam, and everything Fab’. Many dressed accordingly and only a few derailed.

The likes of Msholozi’s youngest wife, LaConco, revealed their hidden desires to be a part of the South African jungle National Assembly.

She dressed like a minister going to address the people at a nearby church. Mkosazana- Dlamini vibes.

Rapper, Gigi Lamayne looked like she was wearing a cheap dress from China mall. If you know you know. Then again – I suspect a few ladies did this.

Shwa knows though that Sarah Langa definitely put great effort into her outfit, however, it just wasn’t fit enough for the theme.

Who wears a cap like that to a gala dinner, correct me if I’m wrong, but it was not giving.

She came rubbing shoulders with fashion sensationalist, Rich Mnisi. Now I’ll be honest, that guy really knows what works for him.

It is always the way he presents himself for Shwa. That revealing black outfit is perfect for him, the fashion police won’t be mad at all.

Shwa also saw an angel, Mariam Timmer, who is one of the housewives of Lagos. Shwa is not quite sure what she planned to look like with that outfit, it seemed as if she was a retired angel who just landed back on earth with the aim to relive what was an ‘awesome life’ before Christ. She also seemed a little distressed, even when she smiled.

Iyabo Ojo on the other side looked the part, she served looks. Her outfit was screaming ‘Glitz, Glam, and Fabulousness’. Her smile completed her look.

She has to be the one who was the best dressed, followed by Londie London, who looked stunning in her purple dress.

She and Nonku, who also dressed to kill, understood the assignment.

I don’t want to get started on Annie, because her dress was nice but also lacking, Nice tattoo by the way. I just don’t really know why the slit was that side. Who is that on your thigh?

Let’s not forget about Mihlali, mam your dress served for decades, your makeup and body just completed the look.

Shwa was stunned by your pink carpet entrance with your Igwe, LaSizwe. Maybe one of the RHOLAGOS housewives could adopt him, he’d feature well in Nigeria as a prince. He looked like a true African prince, we loved to see it.

While LaConco was addressing her people, Shwa was served a couple of well-mixed drinks and some really small portions. We understand it’s the in thing now, but maybe we can try to accommodate those who really just enjoy medium to large servings so we can avoid having people drink on empty stomachs, and later embarrass themselves.

Enough, let’s talk about Sjava’s performance. That man really knows how to wake an audience, trust me everyone was just on their phone before he was called to perform. Even Bonang complained and asked people to be a little more proactive.

His performance was followed by another performance by Mafikizolo, who blessed the crowd with their old jams. They lost the plot though when they launched their single featuring Sjava, what was that? Shwa saw a lot of people returning back to their seats and again back to their phones. The excitement died right there and then.

Over and above all, Shwa appreciated the invite, it was an amazing event. I do wonder though, what the Nigerians think of us now that the Durban ladies failed to take advantage of the home ground, although they looked nice, they were ousted.

To witness all the drama, watch RHOL, and see rich people feed sushi to their pets.

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) is now available for streaming on Showmax after it trended at number one on Twitter on Thursday ahead of its Friday launch.

In true Lagos style, they will be serving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama, and power move that the franchise is known and loved for globally.

