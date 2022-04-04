DJ Black Coffee makes South Africa Proud with Grammy Win

DJ Black Coffee is a man of many firsts, now winning a prestigious Grammy Award last night too.

The DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, won the Grammy for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his album, Subconsciously. He was also the first African DJ to win a BET Award.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” he said upon collection of his award with his son, Esona, at his side.

His fellow nominees were Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City.

South Africa was also represented by Comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the Awards.

The SA government took to their twitter page to wish the DJ a hearty congrats.

Congratulations to Nkosinathi Sizwe Maphumulo known as @RealBlackCoffee, our very own renowned South African DJ for winning the #GRAMMYs for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album called Subconsciously. We are proud of you Mashimane!! 👏👏

[Photo Credit: @RealBlackCoffee] pic.twitter.com/N3PssKNHx1 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 4, 2022

Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022 Africa’s Biggest DJ, Black Coffee Grammy winner Africa’s most awarded DJ First African DJ to perform at Coachella twice First African Artiste to have a show on Apple’s Beats 1 First African DJ to win a BET Award Broke a Guinness World Record Mix Mag’s 3rd Best DJ of 2015 pic.twitter.com/8cvVKobyYr — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 3, 2022

