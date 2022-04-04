E-edition
DJ Black Coffee makes South Africa Proud with Grammy Win

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee is a man of many firsts, now winning a prestigious Grammy Award last night too.

The DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, won the Grammy for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his album, Subconsciously. He was also the first African DJ to win a BET Award. 

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world, to heal souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. Thank you to my fans around the world for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children,” he said upon collection of his award with his son, Esona, at his side.

His fellow nominees were Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City.

South Africa was also represented by Comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the Awards.

The SA government  took to their twitter page to wish the DJ a hearty congrats.

