Divas Concert back to shine the spotlight on GBV

The National Arts Council of SA and the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency have teamed up in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

The organisations will jointly host the Divas Concert – A Tribute to Women in Gqeberha on April 29. The live concert, which will be held at The Gallery on Produce, is part of the annual Ebubeleni Festival’s series of concerts.

“We are kicking off this concert series with the Divas Concert because we also want to highlight our contribution to the fight against gender-based violence, especially against women, which has now been declared the second pandemic in our country,” said event organiser Marc Mahambehlala.

The annual event will provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talents. It will also contribute positively to the economy of Nelson Mandela Bay following a two-year absence of outdoor live concerts due to the devastating Covid-19, said Mahambehlala, noting that the pandemic had impacted negatively the arts, culture and events industry.

“Now we are working towards rebuilding the industry,” he added.

Music lovers will be entertained by one of their own Gqeberha-born and award-winning performer and songwriter Ami Faku. Also on the line-up will be afro-soul songstress Thoko, DJ Lorna Targaryen, and DJ Zazmoney.

