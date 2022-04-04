‘Big Brother’ housemate Mphowabadimo walks away with top prize

After 71 days of laughter, tears, and adventure, which saw 20 housemates competing for the grand prize of R2-million, the Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 journey came to a spectacular end on Sunday with Michelle Mphowabadimo Vundla being voted this season’s ultimate winner.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, thanked the housemates and everyone who was involved in putting together the show at the Mascow Hotel in Sandton.

“We wouldn’t have had a successful show if it weren’t for you housemates, it is not only about the winner Mphowabadimo, but you all made the show happen. You were all very brave to come on to the show and I commend you for that,” said Adonisi.

Entrepreneur and fashion designer Gershwin “Gash1” Mthombeni from Pretoria, who was the runner-up, said he had mentally adjusted to the outside world.

“Prior to the show, I had mentally prepared myself of what will happen before and after the show. I also plan on building a future with Thato and see where my entrepreneurial skills take me,” shared Gash1.

Still excited about winning the competition, Mphowabadimo said everything had just been a buzz. “At some stage I did lose myself in the house, I didn’t want to reveal that I was a sangoma. Week six was a lot for me because I got to recentre myself and tell myself that it’s okay to be vulnerable,” she shared.

“Being a sangoma is not something I chose myself, it was given to me. I was not in the house to make magic, I went in there to be myself,” she added, noting that winning was a dream come true.

