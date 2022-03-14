E-edition
BET’s Isono comes to e.tv

By Anelisa Sibanda

BET’s sinful drama series, Isono, will now air on e.tv giving viewers without Dstv the opportunity to enjoy the show.

The drama series, produced by Clive Morris Productions, is set to premiere on the 11th of April, at 8.30pm on weekdays.

Isono stars the award-winning and talented actress Nthati Moshesh. She stars alongside the likes of Rami Chuene as Jumima, and Bohang Moeko as Gabriel, who drives the drama.

