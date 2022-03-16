Babes Wodumo, mom-in-law smoke the peace pipe

The dramatic feud between gqom queen Babes Wodumo and her mother-in-law has finally come to an end.

While it is common for a makoti (bride) not to get along with their mother-in-law, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s mother took their beef to another level when they traded insults on social media, setting the tongues wagging.

But Sunday world has leant that the pair has smoked the peace pipe. According to a close source, they resolved their differences around festive season last year.

“It was weighing heavily on Mampintsha that his wife didn’t get along with his mother. So he convened a meeting that was attended by family members,” said the source.

At the meeting, said the source, Babes and her mother-in law ironed out their differences.

“They have now put their differences aside and Mampintsha is happy,” shared the source.

And to show that all is well, Mampintsha posted a picture of his wife and mother together and kissing. Babes and Mampintsha’s mother also confirmed through the Wololo hitmaker’s publicist Sbusiso Ncube that they have left the past behind.

Ncube shared: “What’s bigger than family bro? We need to spread love as much as we can and put our differences on the side. I’m just glad that Sponge would be able to experience a relationship with a happy family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ncube said Babes and Mampintsha have many projects lined up. Babes is expected to launch a hair brand soon while her hubby has set his sights on a new brand of alcohol.

“Mampintsha is working on the next biggest gin brand in Africa as we are looking to unlock a lot of things we couldn’t previously,” said Ncube.

