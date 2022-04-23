Ayanda MVP returns to host drive show on Y

Experienced radio personality and DJ, Ayanda “MVP” Mdluli, has gone back to where she started her radio career, youth radio station Y.

Mdluli left the youth radio station in 2016.

Mdluli will be taking over the afternoon drive show, Home Run, which will air from 3pm to 6pm. The 31-year-old hosted her last show on 947 on Friday.

According to the Y, Mdluli will start the show on May 3.

“Ayanda’s return to the station is a true full circle moment. Over the last few years, she has honed her broadcasting, her personal brand has gone from strength to strength, and she remains the true embodiment of youth culture.

“We are confident that our audience will be just as thrilled about her return as we are,” said Phindi Ziqubu, Y’s content manager.

Mdluli said it is time for people to hear what she is really made of.

She said: “I am beyond excited to be back at Y. This new show gives me the platform to continue being purposeful and intentional with my love for music, both on radio and on the decks.

“I have been working towards an opportunity like this and the time has finally arrived for me to host drive on Y.”

Congratulations @AyandaMVP I love you!!! Onwards and always UPWARDS 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/cg4LBB5lYm — Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) April 22, 2022

We are bidding farewell to the leading player @AyandaMVP on her last show! Which track with the word "goodbye" do you think is the most fitting? Chris Brown- Never a right time (to say goodbye) selected by @Thando_Thabethe or @alexcaige selection: Sam Smith: too good at goodbyes — #947DriveWithThando (@947DriveThando) April 22, 2022

