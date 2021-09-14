Another YOTV star says “I Do”

Johannesburg – Love seems to be in the air in the lives of South Africa’s child stars and former YO TV presenters.

Karabo Ntshweng who recently turned 30 years old is engaged to her long-time lover and boyfriend David also known as “Dezaroksta”.

The now 5FM DJ shared the news on her Instagram and Twitter accounts after she flew out of Johannesburg to an undisclosed location to celebrate her birthday with a few friends, siblings, and her man.

In her posts, Ntshweng emphasized on how easy her yes was as her boyfriend popped the question, “the easiest YES” with a ring emoji and champagne glasses toast.

She also said, “Woke up 30 and engaged” and “pop the champagne, I’m changing my last name,” as she captioned a photo dump of her engagement.

Karabo’s engagement follows her former colleague and child star, now medical doctor Musa Mthombeni who recently got traditionally married to Miss South Africa and radio presenter Liesl Laurie.

Her celebrity friends, the likes of Rorisang Thandekiso, Psyfo and Pearl Modiadie did not waste time and congratulated the pair on their engagement.

