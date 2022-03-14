AKA emerges victorious in court over the ‘Braai Show’ dispute

Rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has come out of SABC1’s Braai Show battle triumphant. This after the multi-award winning star was booted out of the show and later replaced with fellow musician and rival Cassper Nyovest.

In February, Sunday World reported that AKA was challenging his axing in court. The SABC and the show producers, Makhuducom Media had kicked him out of the show, in which he owns 50% of the copyright, after allegations surfaced that he abused his late fiancée Nelly Tembe.

On Monday, the rapper took to social media to share the news of his victory. In a statement, he said to him the matter had always been about business principles.

“This morning justice was finally served. I received confirmation of what I have always said, that I own the Braai Show.

“Thus, I am happy that the arbitration proceedings have found in my favour that I am a 50% owner of the show, and that no further exploitation of it can be transacted upon without my involvement,” said the statement.

The musician further said now that the arbitration process was over, he would go after what rightfully belonged to him.

“I will be going after what is rightfully mine against those that sought to exploit and undermine my creativity and intellectual property,” the statement concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author