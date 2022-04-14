DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards’ nominees announced

The DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards nominees were announced during a function at the Polo Room at Inanda Club on Wednesday night.

The awards, which recognise and celebrate local talent, are back this year after a two-year pause as a result of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The nominee show was hosted by Lawrence Maleka, who will also take centre stage at the fourth installment of the popular awards show in June.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi said the company prides itself on being at the forefront of storytelling on the continent, sharing that the broadcaster celebrates the greatness of the talent in South Africa.

“We are excited to be back on stage and on screen for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards. The nominees are all deserving but the only way to make sure your favourite wins is to vote,” she said.

“Through the MyDStv App and on the Mzansi Magic website, you can make your voice heard and guarantee that your star of choice walks away with an award.”

The awards have grown in popularity over the years and have become a must-see event on the local calendar. The awards ceremony will be held at Sun Arena in Pretoria on June 25 and will also be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

Nominees for this year’s awards:

FAVOURITE SONG

Zakes Bantwini & Kasango – Osama

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft Ami Faku – Asibe Happy

Young Stunna ft Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Adiwele

Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama

Big Zulu ft Intaba Yase Dubai & Riky Rick – Imali Eningi

FAVOURITE TV PRESENTER

Motshidisi Mohono

Lawrence Maleka

Leanne Manas

Thembekile Mrototo

Thuso Motaung

FAVOURITE COMEDIAN

Skhumba Hlophe

Mpho Popps

Celeste Ntuli

Nina Hastie

Mashabela

FAVOURITE RISING STAR

Hope Mbhele

Young Stunna

Uncle Vinny

Daliwonga

Kwenzo Ngcobo

FAVOURITE RADIO PERSONALITY

Thomas Msengana & Skhumba

Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize

Lerato Kganyago

Thando Thabethe

Sphectacula & DJ Naves

FAVOURITE ACTOR

Abdul Khoza

Zolisa Xaluva

Thapelo Sebogodi

Bonko Khoza

Vusi Kunene

FAVOURITE ACTRESS

Sannah Mchunu

Zikhona Sodlaka

Deli Malinga

Shoki Mmola

Thembi Seete

FAVOURITE MUSIC ARTIST/GROUP

Makhadzi

Hle

Zakes Bantwini

Big Zulu

Scorpion Kings

FAVOURITE DJ

Scorpion Kings

DBN Gogo

Major League DJz

De Mthuda

DJ Shimza

FAVOURITE SPORTS PERSONALITY

Rassie Erasmsus

Ntando Mahlangu

Pitso Mosimane

Temba Bavuma

Benni McCarthy

FAVOURITE PERSONALITY

Makhadzi

Shauwn Mkhize

Connie Ferguson

DBN Gogo

LaSizwe

