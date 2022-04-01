Dream gives birth to thriving on-the-go salon

A visit to a nail salon turned a corporate working woman into establishing a successful spa on the go.

Makgotso Masingi-Zondo, who is also a life coach, said she always knew that the corporate world, where she worked for 15 years, was not for her.

Born and raised in Dobsonville, Soweto and armed with a Bachelor of Science, she now owns Yum Beauty on the go, which she opened in 2021.

Being a very spiritual person, she shared her journey, saying the businesses is a result of a dream that was shown to her in her sleep.

“A friend gave me a gift to go do nails and this one night while I was sleeping, I dreamt of my eldest child Dintswalo. In the dream, she was a bit chubbier than she was at the time,” she relates.

But not thinking much of the dream, she frolicked about to have her nails glammed up. Her conversation with the nail technician at Tammy Taylor was about starting something similar, but not being quite sure.

“As the lady was about to finish doing my nails, I asked for her name and to my surprise she had the same name as my eldest child, Dintswalo, and she was chubby just as I had seen in my dream.”

For her, that was a sign to go full steam ahead with her plans.

It was around the time that Covid-19 had started, and with restrictions she was forced to think of other ways to keep her business going.

“I had to persevere and hope for the best because I had no control over what was going on at the time. That was when I thought of having an on-the-go spa.”

And the rest is history.

“We do offer only the best, regardless of whether you want to come to our store or whether you want to make an appointment at the comfort of your home or even at work, we come wherever you are,” she said, adding that the business is thriving.

