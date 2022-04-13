E-edition
Cotton Fest line-up confirmed with Uncle Vinny being the host

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Cotton Fest Instagram

The line-up for Cotton Fest has been confirmed, with Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Ndlovu, given the right to host the much-anticipated event.

He will be joined by Robot Boii, Tshego Koke, and Lula Odiba to host the two-day festival in Newtown on April 23-24, where hip-hop and amapiano will emerge as headliners.

Uncle Vinny and Robot Boii will host the Bettr and Jägermeister stages, while Koke and Lula Odiba will take charge of the Cotton Stage on both days of the festival.

The weekend urban music and fashion explosion was first scheduled to take place in February but had to be postponed following the sudden death of its founder Riky Rick.

Five events will take place across the city leading up to the highly anticipated weekend.

ZANZOU

DATE:         Wednesday, 13 April 2022
VENUE:       Zanzou, Hatfield in Pretoria
TIME:          Kicks off at 6pm
COVER:       Free

COTTON FEST X PUMA SELECT

DATE:          Thursday, 14 April 2022
VENUE:        Dasslers, Braamfontein
TIME:          Kicks off at 6pm
COVER:       Free

DRAMA

DATE:          Friday, 15 April 2022
VENUE:        Drama, Braamfontein
TIME:           Kicks off at 6pm
COVER:        Free

COTTON FEST MINI RAMP / BEST TRICK EVENT 

Hosted by professional skater Day Marumo, the day will be supported by Redbull and Oros.

DATE:          Saturday, 16 April 2022
VENUE:        Zone 7, Pimville, Soweto
TIME:           11am-5pm
COVER:         Free

ERA OF THE YANOS (Official Pre-Party)

DATE:          Saturday, 16 April 2022
VENUE:        Great Dane, Braamfontein
TIME:           5pm-2am
COVER:        R50-R100

