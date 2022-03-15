Constitution Hill to host Human Rights festival in pre-pandemic style

It’s back to normal, so it looks like, as the Constitution Hill plans to celebrate Human Rights Day in pre-pandemic style.

The weekend-long event, stretching from March 19 to March 21, will be free to the public. It will be jam-packed with exhibitions, film, poetry, and theatre shows.

There will also be live performances by entertainers including Solidarity Express, Ms Party, Teedo Love, Top Notch, and the legendary Vusi Mahlasela.

It can also be live streamed.

