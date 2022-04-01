Andy Maqondwana officially steps into Unathi Nkayi’s shoes at Kaya FM

Kaya FM has not lined up any big guns to replace Unathi Nkayi, who was fired in 2021.

Instead, Andy Maqondwana, who has been hosting the show since Nkayi’s departure, will continue in that space. Maqondwana initially joined the radio station in July 2021 as a weekend shift presenter.

Station manager Sibongile Mtyali confirmed that Maqondwana has officially replaced Nkayi.

“Kaya 959 listeners can rest easy knowing the bubbly Maqondwana will be taking over the weekday midday slot with a new show called Feel Good with Andy Maqondwana.

“The appointment of Andy Maqondwana talks to Kaya 959’s on-air strategy of offering an authentic listening experience. She is as real as it gets. Moreover, the audience has shown their love for Andy and have given her their stamp of approval since she joined,” said Mtyali.

Mtyali added that talent development is important to the radio station. “We want to give the amazing talent we have on the station an opportunity to grow and shine.”

