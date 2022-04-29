AFI dazzles in sustainable fashion show

African Fashion International (AFI) set the stage for six designers to present their sustainable fashion collection on the banks of the Chobe River in Kasane, Botswana on Thursday.

The traditional runway staging and all artificial lighting was swapped for luscious hills, trees, and bridges to better show off the charm as well as the functionality of the clothing.

iZaura, the Botswana brand designed by Mothusi Lesolle, showed a regal resort collection. Dihdah, designed by husband-and-wife duo Candida Tseko and Weru Tseko’s collection told a story of Botswana’s main export – the gem diamond in earthy hues to bright sunset highlights.

Kenyan brand Ohana Swimwear, designed by Neema Kinoti, showcased a safari collection of animal and African prints. MyOpenKlozet, designed by Moshopjadi Tsiki, built on her previous collection to infuse the vintage romantic design with Ndebele inspired prints.

The collection by Kworks, a special addition to the showcase, represented the AFI Fastrack development programme.

As runner-up in 2022, Keneoue Mhletswa was inspired by fabrics to create an elegant collection that marked her growth as a designer.

Closing the show, ImprintZA by Mzukisi Mbane took a bold approach to his latest collection.

Known for his rich collections, inspired by a deep connection to his grandmother, ImprintZA was elevated to tell this individual story of his roots within the context of Pan-Africanism.

“The youthful audience of the Forbes Under 30 Summit was ideal for testing new approaches to fashion and the runway,” said Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Founder and Chief Executive of AFI. “When you strip the runway bare, there is a lot of creativity that we can do in that space. Fashion can no longer follow the standard formats of the past. AFI is driving change and we look forward to building on the sustainability aspect of African fashion by growing collaborations between fashion, retail, and tourism”.

Watch the show online to experience a down-to-earth showcase of Africa's talent, surrounded by the marvels of Kasane at https://youtu.be/c0o9dDBe-MU

