Lifestyle

5 local accounts to follow on TikTok for festive food inspiration

By Mbalenhle Zuma

Johannesburg- The festive season is here, and nothing is quite synonymous with this time of the year other than family and delicious food.

The main food hashtag on TikTok is #FoodTok currently sitting at over 11 billion global views – giving all certified foodies and novice cooks a great variation of cooking hacks and fun recipes to drool over.

In Africa alone, #DecemberTreats has garnered over 3.4 million views, proving that food content is growing on the platform.

This has changed the narrative in Mzansi as well, where local TikTok creators are on top of the game – making it easy for locals to recreate meals through several hashtags including #mzansifoodie and #southafricafood.

Looking to create show-stopping festive meals that will not only surprise you but also impress your friends and family, then look no further.

Make this year’s celebration magical by getting simple recipes from the following popular TikTok accounts to help you create mouthwatering delights to make your Christmas sweet and stress-free.

  1. Eattherainbow_za

You can introduce your family to some healthy and clean eating this festive season but still enjoy some yummy treats while watching your calories – this account will show you just how:

@eattherainbow_za

no words PLISS JUST MAKE IT, IT SO BUTTERY & RICH 😵

♬ 原聲 – Kathy

@eattherainbow_za

Healthy 300 cal cake #lowcalorie #caloriedeficit #singleserve #healthyrecipes #cake

♬ and she is the moment – emma

 

  1. Perimaskitchen

Looking to try out some traditional Indian food? Perima’s Kitchen has delicious home-cooked meals and trendy food challenges like the ‘syruplemons’. Take a look below and choose your favorite:

@perimaskitchen

Reply to @goldengully #quiche #toastie #hackathon2021 #perimaskitchen #keeprising #airfryerhack #hack

♬ Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

@perimaskitchen

Masala Mac & Cheese 🧀 💫#perimaskitchen #macandcheese #masala #tiktokfood #lecreusetsouthafrica #bnagiahs

♬ Renee – Sales

@perimaskitchen

Quick fix #puripatha from Karanichas,I redo them in the #airfryer for that crispiness I enjoy! #perimaskitchen #StreetFoodInAfrica #essence @chef_nti

♬ Essence (feat. Tems) – WizKid

 

  1. Life_with_lerato

What is the festive season without a seven-colour plate? Lerato’s page will give you this and more with her simple and easy-to-recreate local recipes.

@life_with_lerato

Follow for more easy recipes ✨#cookingtutorial #chickenrecipe #cookingrecipe #healthycooking

♬ original sound – Steven Galloway

@life_with_lerato

The secret ingredient will shock you 😳 ✨#tiktoksa #southafricanfood #southafrica #africanfood

♬ original sound – Life_with_Lerato

@life_with_lerato

Reply to @nob00bsjohnson and the meat is tender and full of flavour #beefstewrecipe #africanfood #southafricanfood #lifewithlerato #tiktoksa

♬ original sound – BONGANE SAX

@life_with_lerato

some days I have the energy to cook 7 colours #mzansifoodie #lifewithlerato #sundaylunch

♬ Gotta Get You Home Tonight – Eugene Wilde

  1. Larnelle

For some cape-inspired food, restaurant reviews, or if you are looking to try out unconventional food combinations this festive season, then look no further than Larnelle’s videos.

@larnelle

HELL NAAAAW 😭🤚🏽 #larnelle #mukbang

♬ original sound – larnelle lewies

@larnelle

Noodle Mukbang 🍜 #larnelle #mukbang #samyangnoodles

♬ original sound – larnelle lewies

@larnelle

My insta: @larnellelewies 🍜🥩🥬 #larnelle #mukbang

♬ original sound – larnelle lewies

@larnelle

Reply to @just_jodi2 To get an A is possible, trust me🙏🏽✨ but be prepared to PUT IN THE WORK 🥵📚 #larnelle #universitytalk #mukbang

♬ original sound – larnelle lewies

 

  1. Zaynabparuk

And now the dessert. For those who are looking to improve their baking, decorating or cake-cutting skills, Zayna’s account is the one to follow. There are loads of videos on baking and hacks that will come in handy.

@zaynabparuk

My favorite chocolate cupcakes! These are devine!!!! #chocolate #cupcakes #fyp #30k

♬ Young Love – Liqwyd

@zaynabparuk

Another South African dish…Chocolate Malva Pudding! #2020 #chocolate #malvapudding

♬ Pennies From Heaven – Louis Prima

@zaynabparuk

Part 2 of who says you have to bake your cake and eat it too, featuring a surprise center 🤩 #nobodysgonnaknow #lifehacks

♬ how would they know bad girls club – Chris Gleason

@zaynabparuk

Part 2 of who says you have to bake your cake and eat it too, featuring a surprise center 🤩 #nobodysgonnaknow #lifehacks

