5 local accounts to follow on TikTok for festive food inspiration

Johannesburg- The festive season is here, and nothing is quite synonymous with this time of the year other than family and delicious food.
The main food hashtag on TikTok is #FoodTok currently sitting at over 11 billion global views – giving all certified foodies and novice cooks a great variation of cooking hacks and fun recipes to drool over.
In Africa alone, #DecemberTreats has garnered over 3.4 million views, proving that food content is growing on the platform.
This has changed the narrative in Mzansi as well, where local TikTok creators are on top of the game – making it easy for locals to recreate meals through several hashtags including #mzansifoodie and #southafricafood.
Looking to create show-stopping festive meals that will not only surprise you but also impress your friends and family, then look no further.
Make this year’s celebration magical by getting simple recipes from the following popular TikTok accounts to help you create mouthwatering delights to make your Christmas sweet and stress-free.
You can introduce your family to some healthy and clean eating this festive season but still enjoy some yummy treats while watching your calories – this account will show you just how:
@eattherainbow_za
no words PLISS JUST MAKE IT, IT SO BUTTERY & RICH 😵
@eattherainbow_za
Healthy 300 cal cake #lowcalorie #caloriedeficit #singleserve #healthyrecipes #cake
Looking to try out some traditional Indian food? Perima’s Kitchen has delicious home-cooked meals and trendy food challenges like the ‘syruplemons’. Take a look below and choose your favorite:
@perimaskitchen
Reply to @goldengully #quiche #toastie #hackathon2021 #perimaskitchen #keeprising #airfryerhack #hack
@perimaskitchen
Masala Mac & Cheese 🧀 💫#perimaskitchen #macandcheese #masala #tiktokfood #lecreusetsouthafrica #bnagiahs
@perimaskitchen
Quick fix #puripatha from Karanichas,I redo them in the #airfryer for that crispiness I enjoy! #perimaskitchen #StreetFoodInAfrica #essence @chef_nti
What is the festive season without a seven-colour plate? Lerato’s page will give you this and more with her simple and easy-to-recreate local recipes.
@life_with_lerato
Follow for more easy recipes ✨#cookingtutorial #chickenrecipe #cookingrecipe #healthycooking
@life_with_lerato
The secret ingredient will shock you 😳 ✨#tiktoksa #southafricanfood #southafrica #africanfood
@life_with_lerato
Reply to @nob00bsjohnson and the meat is tender and full of flavour #beefstewrecipe #africanfood #southafricanfood #lifewithlerato #tiktoksa
@life_with_lerato
some days I have the energy to cook 7 colours #mzansifoodie #lifewithlerato #sundaylunch
For some cape-inspired food, restaurant reviews, or if you are looking to try out unconventional food combinations this festive season, then look no further than Larnelle’s videos.
@larnelle
HELL NAAAAW 😭🤚🏽 #larnelle #mukbang
@larnelle
Noodle Mukbang 🍜 #larnelle #mukbang #samyangnoodles
@larnelle
My insta: @larnellelewies 🍜🥩🥬 #larnelle #mukbang
@larnelle
Reply to @just_jodi2 To get an A is possible, trust me🙏🏽✨ but be prepared to PUT IN THE WORK 🥵📚 #larnelle #universitytalk #mukbang
And now the dessert. For those who are looking to improve their baking, decorating or cake-cutting skills, Zayna’s account is the one to follow. There are loads of videos on baking and hacks that will come in handy.
@zaynabparuk
My favorite chocolate cupcakes! These are devine!!!! #chocolate #cupcakes #fyp #30k
@zaynabparuk
Another South African dish…Chocolate Malva Pudding! #2020 #chocolate #malvapudding
@zaynabparuk
Part 2 of who says you have to bake your cake and eat it too, featuring a surprise center 🤩 #nobodysgonnaknow #lifehacks
@zaynabparuk
