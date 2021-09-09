REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Hot News!

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs Daniel Akpeyi shares what he spent his first paycheck on

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Kaizer Chiefs Goal keeper Daniel Akpeyi

Johannesburg- Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has recently shared on social media how he spent his first paycheck he received from Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs recently took to Twitter to share a short interview Akpeyi had on how people should manage their finances.

The Nigerian born goalkeeper shared how he used his first paycheck from Amakhosi, to buy his mother a brand new house and spoiled himself with a brand new phone.

In the video the goalkeeper also shares his journey, how life was before he even received his first-ever paycheck and the importance of handling your finances.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Popular Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.