EFF members celebrate Malema’s birthday in court

EFF leader Julius Malema was in a joyous mood on Thursday when party supporters cheered him on with singing in celebration of his birthday during the court lunch-time break.

They also made kiss gestures similar to his court demonstration when he was asked to explain what he meant with the slogan “kiss the boer, kiss the farmer”.

Malema, who turns 41, spent the morning in court for his firearm discharge trial at the East London regional court. The trial is in its third day.

He faces charges of allegedly discharging a firearm in a public space during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebration rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

Since the start of the trial Tuesday, the court gallery has been packed with EFF supporters, as well as a team of AfriForum lawyers and media, who are closely watching the proceedings.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author