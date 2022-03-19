Vaginal ring for HIV prevention in women

Women are at the forefront of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) agenda when it comes to HIV/Aids prevention.

A recent study by the WHO explains that a vaginal ring can now save women from contracting the dreaded deadly virus. The convenient and discreet device has now been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Known in medical terms as the dapivirine vaginal ring (DPV-VR), it is inserted and worn inside the vagina for 28 days, after which it is replaced with a new ring.

The ring is made of silicone and is easy to bend and insert. It works by releasing the antiretroviral drug dapivirine into the vagina slowly over the 28 days period.

WHO stresses that when providing HIV-prevention services for women, it is important to provide these alongside other HIV-prevention choices, STI diagnosis and treatment, range of contraception, and links to antiretroviral therapy for all women who test positive.

It said: “It can be offered alongside oral PrEP as a choice for women who do not want or are unable to take a daily oral tablet.

“While contraceptive vaginal rings have been available for several years, the DPV-VR is the first vaginal HIV-prevention product, and research is under way to develop a vaginal ring that includes both contraception and HIV prevention.”

