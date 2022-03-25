Repairs at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to go on until December 2023

Repairs at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital will be completed in December 2023, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday while visiting the health institution, adding that remedial work at the casualty/emergency unit will be finalised next month.

Raging fires tore through parts of the hospital on April 16 2021 and caused the evacuation of 700 patients and the destruction of the estimated R40-million hospital supplies.

Earlier this year, the hospital was handed over to the National Health Department from the Department of Infrastructure to directly take responsibility for the refurbishment programme.

The Health Department has since appointed the Development Bank of South Africa as the project implementing agent to lead the infrastructure programme following delays in rebuilding the hospital.

The delays have had an impact on the delivery of health services throughout Gauteng.

“They are working with the donors that have come to assist, and these include the Solidarity Fund and the Gift of Givers,” said the department.

The department also pleaded with families to welcome back their loved ones who suffer from mental health illnesses once they had been discharged, saying this will help open up much-needed bed space.

