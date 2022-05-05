Mental health awareness ultramarathon gets Sadag’s backing

Malawian-born Bongani Chinkanda hopes to raise R160 000 through cycling 160km on a gravel road from Hartbeespoort to Sun City on Saturday as he tries to shine the light on thousands of South Africans battling mental health, anxiety and depression.

Chinkanda, who is now based in Johannesburg, also struggled with mental health issues at one point. His mental health awareness ultramarathon is backed by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

Sadag founder Zane Wilson said: “Sadag is grateful that Bongani has chosen to embark on a journey to raise awareness about mental health. We appreciate his valuable contribution toward breaking the stigma and initiating important conversations around mental health.

“Sadag is thankful to Bongani for his initiative and for raising funds. All donations will help us continue with our services.”

Chinkanda, who has already raised R25 000, said every amount counts and is appealing to the public to support this worthy cause. The money will be donated to Sadag, Africa’s largest mental health support and advocacy group.

“I thought why not cycle for R1 000 per kilometre, hence R160k in total. I am hoping the campaign will raise awareness around depression and anxiety, especially for professional black males,” said Chinkanda.

