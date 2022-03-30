Gauteng’s efforts to fight Covid-19 recognised at Batho-Pele awards

The Gauteng provincial government’s response during the peak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic received recognition at the National Batho-Pele Excellence Awards held recently.

The awards, conducted under the theme: Combating the Covid-19 pandemic through a Batho-Pele focus, Putting People First, shone the light on the strength of public servants to fight the global pandemic.

The provincial government won a silver award as the Best Responsive Government Institution of the Year, with Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital walking away with a gold medal in the same category on Thursday last week.

The provincial government said in a statement that South Africa’s financial hub had been the epicentre during the outbreak of the Covid-19 in 2020, putting the health system under extreme pressure.

It said: “The provincial government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has a six-pillar strategy that includes a comprehensive health response, food security response, enforcement and compliance, economic response and social mobilisation, and social solidarity.

“This was not only a health crisis as it affected people’s livelihoods and the economy. The awards were in recognition of the two institutions’ efforts, and standing the test of time during the Covid-19 pandemic while continuously serving Gauteng residents positively.”

It continued: “Gauteng’s Covid-19 response was supported by a robust, open, and transparent communication strategy, providing up-to-date information on the behaviour of the pandemic in Gauteng, hotspot areas, and general information on the pandemic and recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author