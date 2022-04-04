George police nab suspects implicated in GBV crimes

A number of suspects were arrested at the weekend in relation with gender-based violence (GBV), thanks to the George family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

In Knysna, two men aged 18 and 25, respectively, were nabbed on Sunday for contravening a protection order. They also face charges of kidnapping and housebreaking.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the 25-year old suspect and his 18-year-old accomplice were armed with machetes/pangas when they entered the residence of a 30-year-old woman. It’s alleged that they forcefully took her two-year-old daughter.

The suspects were later arrested and the child was reunited with the mother.

“They are currently in detention awaiting their first court appearance on mentioned charges,” said Potjie.

In a separate incident, a 46-year-old man is expected to appear at the George magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly raping a 26-year-old mentally challenged woman.

Potjie said the victim told a family friend about her ordeal, alleging that the suspect arranged to meet her secretly in the bushes near Mission Street, Pacaltsdorp, where he raped her. He then gave her R50 to buy her silence.

In Buffalo Close, Parkdene, a 46-year-old victim who was drinking with her boyfriend and another friend apparently went to bed after getting intoxicated and woke up to find someone on top of her.

“She then fell asleep again. However, again later, she woke up to find the same suspect [boyfriend] on top of her [and] busy raping her for the second time. She reported the incidents to Conville police and the suspect was arrested on rape charges.

Also, a 21-year-old suspect from Thembalethu appeared in the George magistrate’s court on Friday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl.

“Allegedly the incident occurred on Wednesday [30 March 2022] at a residence in Zone 6 in Thembalethu, said Potjie, adding that the house belongs the aunt of the victim.

“It is alleged that the suspect entered the room where the victim was lying on the bed, took [out] his private part and rubbed it over the woman’s private part. The victim alerted her aunt who subsequently told the father. The father then reported the incident at the George police station.”

