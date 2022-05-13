EFF in Limpopo wants ‘abductor cop’ brought to book

The EFF in Limpopo is determined to bring to book a cop suspect who allegedly kidnapped a member of the red berets early this week.

Gift Malope went missing from her home on Monday after she was seen forcefully thrown in a boot of a white Honda sedan by two men. Onlookers and neighbours confirmed the incident and narrated it to the police.

Upon investigation, Sunday World discovered that the alleged cop is related to Malope’s partner and is stationed at the Boksburg police station in Ekurhuleni.

The EFF coordinator in Limpopo, Rebecca Mohlala, said Malope has not been found and the motive for her kidnapping is still not known.

“It has been five days since Gift went missing and as the party we are saddened. We don’t think this kidnapping is politically related, because we understand that Gift is a member of the LGBTQI community. She is a lesbian and we have been made aware that she was living with her partner, but the family didn’t approve of their relationship,” said Mohlala.

She added that the party is against any form of crime, including gender-based violence, murder, and kidnapping. “No case is bigger than the other. We will give this one our full energy like we did with the [Hillary] Gardee murder case.

Gardee was reported missing on April 29. She and her adopted three-year-old daughter were last seen at Spar at the Nelspruit Plaza in Mbombela, where they were shopping.

Her body was found in a timber plantation near the tourist town of Sabie on Tuesday last week and she was laid to rest at the weekend. Three men made an appearance in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the 28-year-old’s killing. They abandoned their bid for bail and will return to court on June 9.

Mohlala added: “We wish to inform our society that there is LGBTQI community, gays and lesbians exist, and they have to accept them.”

