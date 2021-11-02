WiFi 6 tech deployed for the first time in SA elections

Johannesburg –Telkom deployed the latest generation of W-LAN technology, in aid of the Local Government Elections 2021.

Managing Executive Wireless Solutions, Prashil Gareeb says Telkom unceasingly works to implement advanced technologies for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Telkom says its network supports multiple electoral officials, the security cluster, media, and public officials co-located at the nine main results centres across the country.

“Unlike its predecessors, it is easier to deploy with one or two access points, requiring less cabling while allowing for stronger and better networks,” said Gareeb further explaining that this latest technology is designed for high-density environments.

Speed

According to Telkom, the Wi-fi 6 allows for more efficient data encoding, resulting in higher throughput, capacity, and speeds.

Gareeb also explained that they have recorded speeds of up to 9.6 gigabits per second more than double the current levels of 3.5 gigabits.

“This allows all uses on our network real-time downloads a key deliverable for results capturing and broadcasting.”

Telkom says it has deployed this technology to better the lives of officials at the result centers across the country “it offers additional benefits such as increased battery life of some devices an important feature for the long hours we work on during the election period”.

According to Telkom, the technology is supported by managed services in line with our fit-for-purpose approach to the deployment of technology.

“That is why we are seeing double-digit growth in adoption of this technology and our services in the enterprise market for Wi-fi 6,” says Gareeb.

“The technology performs extremely well at peak network load outside of elections, its adoption by the banking and retail sectors is a game-changer for the expected usage in South Africa,” Gareeb concluded.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu