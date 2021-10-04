This is why WhatsApp is not working

Johannesburg – Millions of social media users have been left in the dark on Monday afternoon after Facebook, Instagram, Facebook messenger and WhatsApp experiences a massive outage.

Users are being greeted with error messages such as: “Sorry, something went wrong,” “5xx Server Error,” and more.

The outage is affecting every Facebook-owned platform, according to data on Downdetector and Twitter.

This includes Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

The outages appear to have started around 11:40 am ET/8:40 am PT and all of those services remain inaccessible.

The outages quickly started trending on Twitter as users flocked to the competing social network to check to see if other users were affected by the down time.

The hashtag “#DeleteFacebook” is also trending on Twitter as the company battles continued pushback against the effects its platforms have on younger users.

It is currently not known when the services will be restored.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman