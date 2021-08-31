Shwashwi: Loved glamorous pop-up store and owner Bernice

Johannesburg – It’s always a pleasure to get dolled up to attend a product launch.

Sure, Shwa has to endure the snooze fest that comes with most launches in the form of presentations or speeches, but yours truly always tries to focus on the bigger picture, the men and women who live their lives under the spotlight.

But this was not the case when Shwa arrived at a stunning pop-up store in Hyde Park called Sardinha Clothing.

After all Covid-19 regulations were observed, Shwa was offered a drink and ushered into the store with an array of women’s clothing, ranging from formal to leisurewear.

Shwa was charmed by the owner, Bernice Mosenthal, who seemed convinced that people from Johannesburg have bigger heads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannesburg Fashion Designer (@sardinha.clothing)

She meant it and was proven correct.

Shwashwi laughed her lungs out when some starlet’s offer to give the store publicity by wearing their clothes on her TV show was kindly declined. Ouch!

Obviously, Mosenthal is not in the business of selling clothes worn for hours on television shows.

Loved the shop and Shwa left before the food arrived.

Bumped into socialite Phil Mpela, who is looking trimmer and sexier than usual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kgopolo Phil Mphela (@kgopolomphela)

Shwa thought it could be because actress Nambitha Mpumlwana was at his side.

Or maybe it was the barely-there jacket – or Mpumlwana’s glow.

Chatted to activist Yaya Mavundla, who is doing very well for herself in Joburg as an activist for the LGBTI+ community.

The happy soul was telling me about her show while all I saw was a burger because I forgot to eat and was in a rush to leave the launch and search for men.

Oh, it was so great to see Tony Yengeni in the parking lot.

The man clearly loves his car.

Note to self: Bring food to launches.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi