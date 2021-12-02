Iconic SA brands come together to tell stories of our people by our people

Johannesburg- This summer, Castle Milk Stout a brand that is always at the forefront of advocating for African culture, has collaborated with South Africa’s leading denim wear brand Tshepo Jeans to create a limited-edition capsule collection dubbed “Last Stories of Culture”.

The fashion range is a bespoke line that aims to bring purpose back into fashion through the preservation of culture.

The Castle Milk Stout x Tshepo Jeans Limited Edition Capsule Collection includes items such as signature denim, trucker jackets, dungarees, and t-shirts all of which pay homage to the diverse culture and eclectic style of people from Africa.

Each item in the collection has been curated to bring to life the cultural stories of matriarchs’ Ouma Katrina Esau, the last living N|uu speaker and Gogo Madosini, who performs and teaches young people how to play the traditional amaXhosa Umrhube and Uhadi instruments.

Proceeds from the sales of the collection will be used to raise funds to preserve the legacies of the matriarchs, so they can continue to impart their knowledge to the next generation.

“As a brand, we are constantly striving to both represent African cultures and bring conversations about culture to the fore. We would like to encourage all South Africans to contribute to our collective goal and support the preservation of culture by making a purchase that counts.”

“This capsule collection was about taking stories that are forgotten and not shared and embedding them into everyday fashion items to bring awareness to the importance of preservation of culture”, says Castle Milk Stout Brand Manager, Khensani Mkhombo.

“Tshepo Jeans’ bespoke denim designs have stories that are weaved into them. From the sourcing of the cotton, the authentic feel of the denim, down to the fit of the item – unique to every figure.”

“Our mission has always been to connect with people through the stories that our designs tell, and adding the rich heritage of these two matriarchs to garments was definitely a major highlight for the brand,” says Tshepo Mohlala, Founder of Tshepo Jeans.

In addition to the collection, consumers can also get to learn more about the stories of Gogo Madosini and Ouma Katrina by watching the “Last Stories of Culture” film on Castle Milk Stout’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube pages or on www.castlemilkstout.co.za, which is where you can purchase the limited-edition collection.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author