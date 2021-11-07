VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
When voting in an election begins to feel like a chore

By Mbalenhle Zuma
The writer says sometimes voting feels like a chore. / Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg- At last, in this strange second year of Covid-19, the 2021 local government elections have taken place. In my circle of friends, family, and acquaintances, there has been a strange array of feelings in relation to this
moment.

In the midst of the usual electioneering and politicking, one discerns a groundswell of alienation and mistrust of the political system. Sometimes it takes the form of anger directed at those doing door-to-door campaigning.

I don’t think I have seen frustration at failures of service delivery expressed on this scale before. People are gatvol.

This groundswell also takes the form of disengagement, as more and more people see the indignity of voting in a system that isn’t working and in some instances shows total disdain for the voter.

 

