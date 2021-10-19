Watchdog fights BEE scammers

Johannesburg- The B-BBEE Commission has come out swinging at verification companies that are complicit in circumventing the B-BBEE Act.
The watchdog has also called on government and public entities to enhance due diligence processes to detect and reject invalid B-BBEE claims made by entities during procurement and public-private partnership processes to ensure compliance with the act.
Moipone Kgaboesele, who heads the investigations and enforcement of the B-BBEE Commission, said the commission’s call followed public concerns that B-BBEE seemed to benefit those that were not intended under the law, which included foreigners, permanent residents, those with refugee/asylum status and white people claiming to be black.
Author