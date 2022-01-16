Unity needed to end racism

Johannesburg -During a visit to Washington DC in 1962, Cameroon’s founding president, Ahmadou Ahidjo, informed president John F Kennedy of his displeasure over racism in the US.

Ahidjo praised the leadership of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the oldest African-American civil rights organization, for its willingness to unite with Africa “to fight against the evils of racial discrimination, injustice, racial prejudices, and hatred”.

He later wrote that: “Each time a black man [and woman] is humiliated anywhere in the world, all Negroes the world over are hurt.” President Ahidjo called for a united front between Africans and African-Americans to confront racism. He was not the first post-colonial African leader to make such a request.

Ghana’s founding president Kwame Nkrumah’s Pan-Africanism was a message about black upliftment and unity, and his close ally, Sekou Touré of Guinea advocated similar objectives. Those calls for a crusade against racism were deeply rooted in the best of African nationalism.

Thank you for choosing Sunday World, to read this article for free, please register below at no cost. Username Password E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK More Information First Name Last Name Address Address Line 2 City Province/State Country Postal Code Phone Number I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Log In

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author