Education

Unisa head plans to increase black academics

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Puleng LenkaBula

Johannesburg – The newly inaugurated vice-chancellor and principal of the University of South Africa Professor Puleng LenkaBula has her sights set on increasing the number of black and coloured academics, empowering women and people with disabilities, and introducing new courses to include skills needed for the future.

LenkaBula, who was appointed in January and sworn in this week, is the first woman, first black woman and third black person to hold this position in the 148-year-old university.

She holds a doctorate in ethics (theology and philosophy). In her new position, she said she would do all in her power to promote the cause of gender equality within the university.

