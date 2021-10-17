Turning our backs on democratic processes a dangerous tendency

Johannesburg – In the early days of Zimbabwe’s independence in the 1980s, the political space in Harare was just as vibrant as it was stimulating.

On television, radio, and in the newspapers and magazines, there was a lot of enlightened political and social discourse that those of us who were in exile there enjoyed enormously.

In retrospect, some of us are beginning to realise that there was a regrettable downside as well.

There was a huge intolerance of parties and ideas that were not Zanu-PF.

The intellectuals who took part in the discourse in the various media forms gave these other parties short thrift.

Edgar Tekere, Ndabaningi Sithole, and Enock Dumbutshena and their parties had a torrid time.

Author



Mosibudi Mangena