Tinyiko Maluleke: White-collar looters

Johannesburg-It is tempting to christen the year 2021, the year of the looter. Though there was looting before, during and after apartheid, this year, looting almost graduated into a national sport.

Clad in police and army uniforms, the spectators watched the sickening sport, while Master KG’s Jerusalema provided a jarring soundtrack in the background. And the nation watched the whole sordid affair, live on TV.

Debilitating and depressing as these scenes were, they remain some of the defining moments of the year 2021.

Let me hasten to say that the 2021 looter is not without competition. There are several contenders and also pretenders to the throne. They can give the looter a run for his/her loot.

Thank you for choosing Sunday World, to read this article for free, please register below at no cost. Username Password E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK More Information First Name Last Name Address Address Line 2 City Province/State Country Postal Code Phone Number I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Log In

Author