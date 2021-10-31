VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Tinyiko Maluleke: Racism served in ‘meandos’

By Ashley Lechman
Gareth Cliff, Mudzuli Rakhivhane and John Steenhuisen.

Johannesburg – Contemporary racism comes dressed in “meandos”. For this reason, we often have to “answer in meandos”. So said former president Jacob Zuma in 2017, birthing a new word during a heated debate in parliament.

Instead of racism, today we speak of “diversity”, “difference”, “intolerance”, “meritocracy”, “prejudice” and “unconscious bias”. Meandos! We are also encouraged to pretend that racism is so rare, we should count up to 10 before daring to call it out.

However, even in these times of racist meandos, paid for by Nandos, the gods do   allow for brief moments of biblical revelation when the racist hell in which the majority of South Africans live goes into full-screen and high-definition mode.

The DA’s Phoenix posters in which it compared racists with heroes was one such a moment. For a moment, we saw it doing what it does best – stoking racial fires.

