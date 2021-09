Johannesburg – Until now, I have been sceptical of attempts to describe the Covid-19 pandemic as some kind of opportunity.

Opportunity for whom and for what?

PPE tenderpreneurs perhaps?

But following the looming local government elections chaos, I have since adjusted my earlier levels of scepticism.

The preamble to our constitution notes the injustices of our past, commits to healing past divisions, cultivating democratic values and improving the lives of all South Africans.

Tinyiko Maluleke