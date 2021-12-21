REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

Time to keep charlatans out of office

By Kabelo Khumalo
Kabelo Khumalo.

Johannesburg – The unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic has done little to quench the insatiable appetite for public resources by the corrupt in our midst – if anything, the charlatans have upped the ante in looting from the little the country has.

This year will be remembered for the fall from grace of erstwhile heath minister Zwelini Mkhize.

The Pietermaritzburg strongman who captured the imagination of the land when the deadly pandemic visited our shores in early 2020, seemingly didn’t waste time in lining up his and his family’s pockets.

If reports from the Special Investigation Unit are anything to go by, Mkhize is as greedy as ANC politicians come.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes