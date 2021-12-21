Time to keep charlatans out of office

Johannesburg – The unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic has done little to quench the insatiable appetite for public resources by the corrupt in our midst – if anything, the charlatans have upped the ante in looting from the little the country has.

This year will be remembered for the fall from grace of erstwhile heath minister Zwelini Mkhize.

The Pietermaritzburg strongman who captured the imagination of the land when the deadly pandemic visited our shores in early 2020, seemingly didn’t waste time in lining up his and his family’s pockets.

If reports from the Special Investigation Unit are anything to go by, Mkhize is as greedy as ANC politicians come.

Thank you for choosing Sunday World, to read this article for free, please register below at no cost. Username Password E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK More Information First Name Last Name Address Address Line 2 City Province/State Country Postal Code Phone Number I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Log In

Author