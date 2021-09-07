Territorial war brewing in SA’s health sector

Johannesburg – Healthcare practitioners’ organisations are up in arms after the Department of Health approved a proposal by the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) to allow pharmacists to practise as mini-doctors and nurses.

The department has gazetted SAPC’s proposal that pharmacists can provide primary healthcare such as treating patients with HIV and TB without being seen by a qualified medical doctor, in what is called Pharmacy Initiated Management of Antiretroviral Treatment (Pimart).

Organisations such as the National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) and African Viral Care Society (AVCS) said it would disadvantage qualified medical practitioners to do their work and lead to loss of income.

Author



Bongani Mdakane