Tensions simmer between rural and commercial farmers in KZN

By Sandile Motha
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 14: A worker with face mask seen harvesting olives with a vibrating rake on Olief farm a farm that uses sustainable agriculture practices in the Durbanville Hills area on May 14, 2020 near Cape Town, South Africa. Farmers can expect a significant increase in the demand for online retail sales of food directly to end customers due to consumer behavioural changes that occurred during the current lockdowns in countries around the world to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global pandemic. This was according to Dr Sifiso Ntombela, head of the trade research unit at the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC). He said there was a growing trend of consumers preferring locally produced products that were fresh and healthy directly from the farm. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Johannesburg- It’s not yet uhuru for many rural subsistence farming communities in KwaZulu-Natal, who say they live at the mercy of white commercial farmers.

The Mncube family in the village of eMadwaleni in Vryheid recounted how emerging livestock farmer Mzamo Mncube’s life was snatched away, allegedly by the police.

His cousin, Mthembeni Mfayela, said the emotional scars remain in the aftermath of his brutal killing under mysterious circumstances last December.

He said the deceased was called to the local police station after he had sold a cow to one of his customers.

“The customers requested that the cow be slaughtered, and its skin removed. On their way home, they were stopped by the police’s livestock unit and they demanded to see the proof of purchase. My cousin was then called to come to a police station to provide the proof and he took along the cowskin as evidence. We later heard that he had been assaulted to death by the police,” said Mfayela.

