VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

Straight & 2 Beers: The apocalypse that is Eskom

By Vusi Nzapheza
JOHANNEBSURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 23: Traffic chaos as Eskom's load shedding hit Rosebank in the morning rush hour on January 23, 2008 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Many parts of Joburg were hit by load shedding yesterday. Eskom blames the ongoing rain for the blackouts; saying that coal production at Mpumalanga mines has been affected, therefore they had to resort to load shedding to ease off the pressure on the national power grid. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Sydney Seshibedi)

Johannesburg- I accompanied a friend to refurbish her kitchen this week.

Despite my hatred for shopping, she had always been my crush, alongside Mary J Blige, and I hadn’t seen her in years.

So, off we went to Smeg in Bryanston. As you would know, Smeg is the appliance maker for the well-heeled, from kettles to washing machines. And they don’t come cheap.

The sales lady spent some time demonstrating how the dishwashing machine works and how the dual electric and gas stove would make life easier, especially during these crazy times when Eishkom cannot keep the lights on.

I went along and pretended I was interested although my only interest was seeing how my friend seemed to mellow with age. I wondered why I never proposed to her all those years. I have no doubt we would have made a couple of the year. Well, that ship had sailed now.

It was near the end of the business when she finally selected the items she wanted to buy.

They cost an arm and a leg and I was mightily impressed when she took out her bank card to swipe the whole lot.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes