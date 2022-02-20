Straight & 2 Beers: Celeb divorces a public affair

Divorce is nothing to sniff at. It is traumatic and difficult, even when the couple presents a

brave face. The situation gets complicated when there are children involved. So imagine

my shock when celebrity couple Minnie Dlamini and her beau, Quinton Jones announced

they were headed to splitsville after four years.

The “it couple” tied the knot in 2017 in a fairytale wedding celebrated in a three-part series titled Becoming Mrs. Jones. The couple set social media ablaze this week in a joint statement about their parting of ways. Poor Minnie caught the flak like she was solely responsible for the break-up, though it takes two to tango.

The problem with celebrities is that members of the public feel they have a stake in

their lives.

Thank you for choosing Sunday World, to read this article for free, please register below at no cost. Username Password E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK More Information First Name Last Name Address Address Line 2 City Province/State Country Postal Code Phone Number I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Log In

Author