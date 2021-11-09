VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Exclusive

Straight & 2 Beers: All points considered, Sir

By Vusi Nzapheza
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 28:Alcohol outlets during adjusted lockdown level 4 on June 28, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that President Cyril announced a total ban on the sale of alcohol for both onsite and offsite consumption as the country battles a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Johannesburg- There are people who don’t read because they can’t read.

Then there are people who don’t read because they are too lazy to read.

There is a term for them: alliterates.

This breed shuns the written word although they are cunning enough to listen to those of us who prefer to keep ourselves informed and then they regurgitate what was discussed.

For instance, I was kind enough to point out that Covid-19 was not the first coronavirus although the others, MERS andSars, did not spread across the globe.

The person I was talking to imbibed this common knowledge but went on to distort my words among his buddies in my absence.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes