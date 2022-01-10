Straight & 2 Beers: A volcano waiting to erupt

Johannesburg – The chickens have come home to roost.

When the ANC government threw the borders open back in the 90s, the party did not anticipate the perfect storm it was creating.

It was simply deaf to the warnings over the years to safeguard our borders and regulate the migration of people who were flocking to SA from around the world.

Over a decade ago, foreigners were attacked in what came to be known as xenophobic attacks, which the government thoughtlessly denied.

Former president Thabo Mbeki dismissed the labelling of the attacks and claimed that xenophobia could not exist among a people of the same race.

When then Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba tried to deal with the illegal immigrant problem in the city, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba could not even grant him an audience to deal with the problem.

Now Gigaba’s successor, Aaron Motsoaledi, is bearing the brunt as he belatedly tries to halt the trek to Mzansi.

The joke of a fence erected to halt people jumping the border into South Africa from neighbouring countries during the pandemic has proven ineffective.

