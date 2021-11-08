Small parties rally to oust ANC in key Free State district

Johannesburg- Small parties in Free State are in coalition talks to oust the ANC from Maluti-a-Phofung municipality, which is in the party’s biggest region of Thabo Mofutsanyana.

Free State and KwaZulu-Natal are high on the list of ANC provinces that were hardest hit by independent candidates at Monday’s local elections. Many of the independent candidates come from the ruling party.

Sunday World has established that several ANC senior leaders in Free State campaigned against the party in favour of independent candidates.

Authors



Bongani Mdakane,



Thomas Lethoba